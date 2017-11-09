What's Taylor Swift Doing In the Lead Up to Reputation's Release? Hanging with Her Cats, Of Course

Taylor Swift is hanging with her two toughest critics before Reputation officially hits airwaves at midnight.

The songstress posted several photos to Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “Waiting for #reputation like…” — including two images of her equally famous feline family members.

In one, her cat Meredith Grey lounged on a windowsill overlooking a beach. In another, Swift posed for a selfie with her pet Olivia Benson. The image, seemingly taken inside an airplane, featured the twosome wearing matching expressions

Though Swift’s highly anticipated album won’t be released for several more hours, it has already been leaked online, with some fans tweeting they’d listened to Reputation in full, already.

Swift’s cats also get some love in the new exclusive Target magazines that will launch in conjunction with her new music at the retailer.

On the back of both volumes of the magazines, headlines read things like, “Who Is Olivia’s Real Father?” and “Catitude! Meredith Is Out of Control!”

The two 72-page magazines include a fashion spread, as well as a “variety of art created and curated by Taylor herself including her music, her paintings, her handwritten lyrics and more,” according to the retailer’s description.