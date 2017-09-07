Despite her August social media purge, the “old” Taylor Swift was a well-known celebrity cat lover who adored showing off her kitties online — and it appears that aspect of her personality is still intact.

The pop star just posted three new videos to her recently revamped Instagram, and one of those posts featuring her white Scottish Fold, Olivia Benson, will have her cat lady squad purring with delight.

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

In the video, which appears to be an outtake from Swift’s new AT&T ad campaign, the singer crawls across the floor and asks Olivia in a baby voice, “Are you a saber-toothed tiger cub? Are you my baby wolverine?”

She goes on to ask, “Are you Princess of Meow Town?”

And also, “Are you just a melting snowman? Are you just a sloth?”

Then she declares, “‘Cause you’re just a little unicorn kitty cat!” Before finally asking, “Are you my magical Pegasus? Do you want to write some songs?”

If Swift was trying to prove she’s actually still the same, down-to-earth goofball she used to be … well, it worked. Who hasn’t asked their own cat all those same questions? Well, maybe not those exact questions, but pretty close.

Please, Tay, if you’re there, pick up the phone. We’re calling and we have a request: write some kitty ditties! Do it for your fans, and do it for the felines who’ve always had your back.

Swift’s new album, Reputation, comes out Nov. 10.