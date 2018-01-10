Taraji P. Henson on the Benefits of Having a French Bulldog: I Can Blame My Snoring on Him!

Taraji P. Henson had something extra-special waiting for her under the Christmas tree this year.

“I got a baby, and his name is K-Ball,” she shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, quickly clearing up audience confusion with the addendum, “he has four legs!”

Named because to Henson he looks like both a “little baby football player and … Yoda,” the pooch is a miniature French bulldog whose coat is gray-blue and whose eyes are gray.

“He’s just so handsome, I just love him,” the Empire star gushed.

K-Ball came into Henson’s life at a tough time, weeks after she’d lost her beloved Uncle Willie — her dog of 16 years.

“It hurt,” she said of the loss. “But I didn’t have to put him down, he went on his own terms — he went to sleep and he didn’t wake up. That’s the best way to go.”

Of K-Ball’s puppy energy, Henson joked, “I don’t know what I’m going to walk into when I come back home.” And some of his quirky habits she’s still figuring out, too.

Snoring 😂😂😂 #KBall 💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 3, 2018 at 5:35am PST

“They snore and they snort,” she said, agreeing with co-host Ryan Seacrest’s observation that they pass a lot of gas, too. “So my boyfriend [former NFL player Kelvin Hayden] came home one day and K-Ball was by the bed sleeping, and he said, ‘Babe, I thought that [snoring] was you.’ And when he passed gas, I said, ‘I thought that was you!’ ”

Co-host Kelly Ripa pointed out the benefits of a loud, gassy dog to Henson, though: someone to place the blame on when she or her boyfriend pass gas. “He’ll be like, ‘Babe, was that you or K-Ball?’ ” Henson joked. “And I’ll be like, K-Ball!’ “