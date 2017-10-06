Taraji P. Henson Mourns Death of Her 16-Year-Old Dog Uncle Willie

Taraji P. Henson is saying farewell to one of her longtime loves.

The Empire star, 47, shared an adorable photo of her beloved pooch Uncle Willie on Thursday night, along with the announcement that he had passed away.

“Although I understand NOTHING lasts forever the pain is still very real. #RipUncleWillie He made it 16 long years. He truly was #BenjaminButton I will miss you soooooooooo much!!!,” she wrote in the caption.

Although I understand NOTHING lasts forever the pain is still very real. #RipUncleWillie He made it 16 long years. He truly was #BenjaminButton I will miss you soooooooooo much!!! 💔💔💔 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

The actress regrammed several more photos of herself with Uncle Willie, including one lengthy post from a fan who described the pain of dealing with the loss of a pet.

“Ppl might think losing your pet is something so simple,” the post read. “But it isn’t they become apart of your family. They make us smile when we are down and than when there gone we miss them the most. @tarajiphenson I’m soo sorry and I hope you fine peace in this time.”

Thank you! 😓💔💔💔🙏🏾#Repost @loriharveyfanpage_ ・・・ Rest in doggie 🐶 heaven😇🙏🏽 #unclewillie #ripunclewillie @tarajiphenson A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Henson responded with a simple, “Thank you.”

The Oscar-nominated actress isn’t the only one grieving the loss of a pet.

Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump lost Pomeranian Pikachu on Thursday. She also lost her beloved Pink Dog over a week ago.

The 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a touching tribute to Pikachu on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much… Such sadness at your loss.”