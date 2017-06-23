These Pictures Prove Take Your Dog to Work Day Was a Great Idea

Dogs all over the United States donned ties, attended meetings and worked hard for National Take Your Dog to Work Day, a treat of a holiday in which pet owners bring their pups to the office.

Established in 1999, Take Your Dog to Work Day has grown in popularity in recent years as more workplaces have opened up to allowing employees to bring their pets to the office. According to the 2016 Society for Human Resource Management survey, about 7% of employers allowed pets in the workplace, which was down from 8% of workplaces in 2015, but still up from the 4% that allowed pets in 2014.

Bringing pets to work has been found to be a positive influence.

In a 2016 survey by Banfield Pet Hospital that studied U.S. companies with pet-friendly policies, 88% of employees said that allowing pets in the office improved morale. Overall, the majority of employees surveyed said it was beneficial to have pets in the office for a number of reasons.

For example, bringing pets to work reduced stress and guilt about leaving them at home and added to better work-life balance.

Although it could be a while before most companies in the U.S. will open their doors to pets on a permanent basis, for one day a year, dogs can enjoy hustling like their humans.

Check out the dogs at work below.

Sorry I couldn't resist, but he looked so professional in the tie #BringYourDogToWorkDay @NHBC pic.twitter.com/WpfCb8dPxm — Chris Hall (@klunkclick) June 23, 2017

#BringYourDogToWorkDay is all fun and games until someone gets stuck behind a glass door! 🙂 @RBAConsulting pic.twitter.com/WOxQwu3axc — Jason Wilkerson (@LonghornTaco) June 23, 2017

Our friend Lola getting ready for a retail display installation #BringYourDogToWorkDay ☺️ pic.twitter.com/6KITNpNkCc — Pixie Dust (@pdmerchandising) June 23, 2017

"Wait a minute.. I thought it was #BringYourDogtoWorkDay, not #MakeYourDogDoYourWorkDay?!" ~ Crusoe A post shared by Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund (@crusoe_dachshund) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

This bitch hasn’t retired yet? Doin’ #TakeYourDogToWorkDay w @cookiedabooboo A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

As if georgia needed a national holiday to come to work #takeyourdogtoworkday A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

It's #takeyourdogtoworkday and dad brought @jackfits & me to the @aspca! Be sure to follow them too to see what kind of fun we get into when I take over!! #mervinthechihuahua A post shared by Mervin The Chihuahua™ (@mervinthechihuahua) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com