Choosing your dog as your Valentine will never disappoint.

Dogs are appreciative, loyal, loving and don’t require a fancy night out. But there’s no reason you can’t treat them to a fancy night in, and dog food company Ollie encourages it.

To celebrate this sweet holiday, Ollie, which delivers human-grade dog food straight to your door, will donate three of its meals to shelter pups across the country for every doggy date photo animal lovers post on Valentine’s Day.

All you and your dog have to do is snap a pic of the fine dining meal you enjoy together on Feb. 14 and add the hashtag #doggydinnerdate. Don’t act like you weren’t already planning on doing something like this anyways.

For each of these adorable photos, Ollie will give three meals to local shelters, like N.Y.C.’s Mr. Bones and Co., so shelter pups can enjoy a nice meal while they wait to find their forever families.