Aggressive Swan Does Not Appreciate Being Labeled, Ya Jerks (VIDEO)

While the masses eagerly await Harry Styles’ first solo effort, “Sign of the Times,” the animal world is dealing with a different sign.

Actually, it’s only one animal dealing with one sign.

Chuck, a swan who lives at the Sunriver Nature Center in Oregon, is known as a bit of curmudgeon. The long-necked resident was getting so sassy with visitors that the center decided to put up a simple sign to warn of Chuck’s temperament.

“Caution Swan Is Aggressive” read the warning placed in Chuck’s area. But it turns out Chuck doesn’t really care for labels, either.

In an act of anger, that also turned out to be a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy, Chuck decided to show the sign and the center what he thought of being labeled as aggressive.

Thankfully, this swan vs. sign battle was all caught on video.