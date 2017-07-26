Ever say to yourself, “I wish I was a cat!”? Well, after watching this delicious video, you’ll be mewing that tune more than ever.

Youtube chef Jun Yoshizuki of Jun’s Kitchen posted a new how-to video on Monday called “Sushi for Cats.” The cute and informative clip has gone viral, with over 1 million views as of this posting.

Yoshizuki is a Japanese chef whose online instructional meals often feature his own cats as furry onlookers, but he also sometimes makes special meals for them around their birthdays.

In the video above, UPI.com reports that Yoshizuki dices up sea bream, sashimi tuna, edamame and Japanese mustard spinach to create sashimi and uses chicken instead of rice as the base to cater to his cats’ tastes.

“I used chicken instead of rice so this is technically not sushi but they liked chicken better so I guess it worked out,” says Yoshizuki.

Judging from these pussycats’ eager paws, Yoshizuki’s foodie pets have quite the sophisticated palates. Oishi!