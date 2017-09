SETTING THE SCENE

Once a small, local dog surfing competition, the Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar dog beach in Rancho Santa Fe, California, just completed its 12th year, making its biggest splash yet.

On Sept. 10, a slew of talented aqua-pups joined pro surfers, a therapy pig and Ben Zorn from The Bachelor in Paradise to compete for the "Best in Surf" title — with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward rescue pets at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Check out all the best pics from the big, wet doggie event.