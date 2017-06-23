Dogs

Beauties and the Beasts: 16 Supermodels and Their Stunning Canine Companions

From Kendall Jenner to Christie Brinkley, these lauded catwalkers are also proud dog lovers

1 of 16

LA Photo Lab/Splash News Online

KENDALL JENNER

"Mew" is actually an oddly appropriate name for the catwalking KarJenner sister's Italian greyhound pup

2 of 16

Kate Upton/Instagram

KATE UPTON

The fetching Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covergirl also loves to play fetch with her boxer, Harley.  

3 of 16

Adam Nemser/Startraks

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

We may be the only ones looking at the dog in the actress and "Blurred Lines" model's infamous just-strolling-the-N.Y.C.-streets-in-my-underwear photo shoot.

4 of 16

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY

One of the reasons the iconic supermodel is such a super dog mom to Maltipoo Chester here (or is that Labradoodle Maple Sugar? They look like twins!) is that she claims to owe her career to a canine. Apparently the beauty was discovered while bringing a sick dog to the vet while she was living as an artist in Paris.

5 of 16

Miranda Kerr/Instagram

MIRANDA KERR

Although fans originally fell for the Victoria Secret bombshell's Yorkie, Frankie, she recently introduced Teddy to her social feeds and who could resist that adorable spot of T?

6 of 16

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HEIDI KLUM

The stylish supermodel-mom-turned-reality-game-show-personality struts her stuff with Simba the Pomeranian, who is just one of the family's pups.  

7 of 16

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

CARA DELEVINGNE

The model/actress is so attached to her dog, a Shiba Inu named Leo, she even brings him as her "plus one" to fashion shows.

8 of 16

Brian To/FilmMagic

CINDY CRAWFORD

The legendary supermodel and business mogul still has time for puppy love. Here she poses with Maltese-Yorkie mixes Widget and Sugar.

9 of 16

Gotham/GC Images

GIGI HADID

The supermodel and boyfriend Zayn Malik seem to spend equal time out with his French bulldog.

10 of 16

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

The Bündchen-Brady family recently adopted a pup named Fluffy, but here the famous dog lover and international beauty's pit bull Lua gets the Insta closeup. 

11 of 16

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

CHRISSY TEIGEN

The supermodel, mother, cookbook author and political activist finds a peaceful moment to recharge with her sweet pooch. She and hubby John Legend married their pups, Pippa (seen here) and Puddy, in a 2015 parody video for charity.

12 of 16

Frank Sullivan/Splash News Online

KARLIE KLOSS

While her bestie Taylor Swift is a renowned cat lover, catwalk expert Kloss is at her most chill while walking her pup Joe.

13 of 16

Rosie Huntington Whiteley/Instagram

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

The drop-dead gorgeous dog mom is also a human mom-to-be. Her dachshund bundle of joy is soaking up the Instagram spotlight while it lasts.

14 of 16

Niki Taylor/Instagram

NIKI TAYLOR

The beloved supermodel says she jogs every morning with her dog, Buck. Those who exercise together also smize together, post-workout of course.

15 of 16

Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

CHRISTY TURLINGTON

If N.Y.C. dog lovers are lucky, they might catch a glimpse of the legendary beauty walking one of her Boston terriers.

16 of 16

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

HAILEY BALDWIN

While in town visiting her dad Stephen Baldwin for Father's Day, the young model posted an Insta pic while cuddling her dog (and second favorite actor?) "Jim Carrey." 

