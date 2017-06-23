Dogs
Beauties and the Beasts: 16 Supermodels and Their Stunning Canine Companions
From Kendall Jenner to Christie Brinkley, these lauded catwalkers are also proud dog lovers
KENDALL JENNER
"Mew" is actually an oddly appropriate name for the catwalking KarJenner sister's Italian greyhound pup.
KATE UPTON
The fetching Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covergirl also loves to play fetch with her boxer, Harley.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
We may be the only ones looking at the dog in the actress and "Blurred Lines" model's infamous just-strolling-the-N.Y.C.-streets-in-my-underwear photo shoot.
CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
One of the reasons the iconic supermodel is such a super dog mom to Maltipoo Chester here (or is that Labradoodle Maple Sugar? They look like twins!) is that she claims to owe her career to a canine. Apparently the beauty was discovered while bringing a sick dog to the vet while she was living as an artist in Paris.
MIRANDA KERR
Although fans originally fell for the Victoria Secret bombshell's Yorkie, Frankie, she recently introduced Teddy to her social feeds and who could resist that adorable spot of T?
HEIDI KLUM
The stylish supermodel-mom-turned-reality-game-show-personality struts her stuff with Simba the Pomeranian, who is just one of the family's pups.
CARA DELEVINGNE
The model/actress is so attached to her dog, a Shiba Inu named Leo, she even brings him as her "plus one" to fashion shows.
CINDY CRAWFORD
The legendary supermodel and business mogul still has time for puppy love. Here she poses with Maltese-Yorkie mixes Widget and Sugar.
GIGI HADID
The supermodel and boyfriend Zayn Malik seem to spend equal time out with his French bulldog.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
The Bündchen-Brady family recently adopted a pup named Fluffy, but here the famous dog lover and international beauty's pit bull Lua gets the Insta closeup.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The supermodel, mother, cookbook author and political activist finds a peaceful moment to recharge with her sweet pooch. She and hubby John Legend married their pups, Pippa (seen here) and Puddy, in a 2015 parody video for charity.
KARLIE KLOSS
While her bestie Taylor Swift is a renowned cat lover, catwalk expert Kloss is at her most chill while walking her pup Joe.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
The drop-dead gorgeous dog mom is also a human mom-to-be. Her dachshund bundle of joy is soaking up the Instagram spotlight while it lasts.
NIKI TAYLOR
The beloved supermodel says she jogs every morning with her dog, Buck. Those who exercise together also smize together, post-workout of course.
CHRISTY TURLINGTON
If N.Y.C. dog lovers are lucky, they might catch a glimpse of the legendary beauty walking one of her Boston terriers.
HAILEY BALDWIN
While in town visiting her dad Stephen Baldwin for Father's Day, the young model posted an Insta pic while cuddling her dog (and second favorite actor?) "Jim Carrey."
