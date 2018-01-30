It’s the biggest competition on four legs! Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl XIV” kicks off Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. EST. But why wait to experience all the puppy power?

Adorable (and adoptable!) players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff graced the PEOPLE Now studios on Tuesday morning, accompanied by referee Dan Schachner.

“We’ve got special needs dogs, we’ve got dogs from areas that have been affected by natural disasters, so a really incredible roster this year,” said Schachner.

Animal Planet worked with 48 different animal shelters around the country to fill the roster. Watch the clip above to find out how the puppy players were selected, and don’t forget to pre-game with Puppy Bowl, where everybody wins!