Summer Hot Dogs! (Buns Included)

Don’t throw them on the barbecue! These scrumptious pets are a summertime treat

By @misskph

Credit: Young House Love

MADE TO ORDER

Clara, the baby, is dressed as a hamburger, but Burger, the dog is dressed as – well, a hot dog. “It seemed fitting,” say John and Sherry of Young House Love.

Courtesy Ashley Rosentreter via Flickr

TOPPED OFF

Here to serve you! Covered in ketchup, mustard and relish, with toasted buns to boot, this Boston terrier is making us hungry for a holiday barbecue.

Courtesy chellez bellz via Flickr

ONE IN THE SAME

Keo, a Pekingese living in Honolulu, Hawaii, absolutely loves hot dogs, according to his mom. Hey – they do say you are what you eat!

ALL THE TRIMMINGS

Who you callin’ a weenie? This French bulldog looks savory – yet so, so sad – squished between those buns. Maybe a little raw onion would help!

HOT-DOG HAPPY

Pals Honey and Teddy look content in their gourmet getups! Put them on a plate, add a slice of watermelon and serve. (Just kidding!)

HUNGRY EYES

The hazards of wearing a hot dog? Bumping into walls with your buns! At least ketchup-covered Freddy has lots of padding.

Courtesy Shadow Cat via Flickr

CAT ON A HOT DOG BUN

It’s not every day you get a cat dressed in a hot dog costume. This kitty decided to step outside the box with her choice.

