Pets
Summer Hot Dogs! (Buns Included)
Don’t throw them on the barbecue! These scrumptious pets are a summertime treat
Posted on
More
Have a Party in the U.S.A. with These Festive Fourth of July Decorations
1 of 7
MADE TO ORDER
Clara, the baby, is dressed as a hamburger, but Burger, the dog is dressed as – well, a hot dog. “It seemed fitting,” say John and Sherry of Young House Love.
2 of 7
TOPPED OFF
Here to serve you! Covered in ketchup, mustard and relish, with toasted buns to boot, this Boston terrier is making us hungry for a holiday barbecue.
3 of 7
ONE IN THE SAME
Keo, a Pekingese living in Honolulu, Hawaii, absolutely loves hot dogs, according to his mom. Hey – they do say you are what you eat!
4 of 7
ALL THE TRIMMINGS
Who you callin’ a weenie? This French bulldog looks savory – yet so, so sad – squished between those buns. Maybe a little raw onion would help!
5 of 7
HOT-DOG HAPPY
Pals Honey and Teddy look content in their gourmet getups! Put them on a plate, add a slice of watermelon and serve. (Just kidding!)
6 of 7
HUNGRY EYES
The hazards of wearing a hot dog? Bumping into walls with your buns! At least ketchup-covered Freddy has lots of padding.
7 of 7
CAT ON A HOT DOG BUN
It’s not every day you get a cat dressed in a hot dog costume. This kitty decided to step outside the box with her choice.
See Also
More
Have a Party in the U.S.A. with These Festive Fourth of July Decorations