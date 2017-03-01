Elementary School Students Train Service Dog for Veteran in Need

Holly has a lot of hard work ahead of her.

And a group of dedicated elementary school students from Divide, Colorado, are ready for the challenge of training the pooch to become a service dog for a veteran they haven’t met yet.

The kids will devote approximately 500 hours to train Holly before giving her to a vet in May, according to KKTV 11 News, which reported the story.

The Summit Elementary School students are the ones who came up with the idea to train the dog.

“We recognize a large number of veterans in Teller County who would largely benefit from having a service dog to help them,” said student Christian Bonnette.

KKTV reported that the group gathers once a week after school with trainer John Franks from the non-profit group Heroes Pack (training a dog can be costly, so they created a GoFundMe page for their efforts).

“My favorite part of the project is when we get to present the dogs and train the dogs,” said student Zehan Rogers.

On Saturday, they competed in a regional training competition and nabbed first place, and now a state competition is on the horizon.

“To see these kids get it at the level they do and understand how important it is to be able to accept some things that didn’t happen right and still show up for now, it’s super touching,” trainer John Franks told KKTV.