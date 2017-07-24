R.I.P. Stubbs the Cat: Feline Mayor Dies After 20 Years of Serving Alaska Town

In a time when Americans are more politically divided than ever, one Alaskan politician has always received bipartisan support from his constituents. That elected official is Stubbs the Cat, the part-Manx feline mayor of Talkeeta, Alaska, who passed away in his sleep on the night of July 20, according to a statement released by his family.

The townsfolk of Talkeeta, population approximately 900, elected Stubbs in 1998. “Mayor Stubbs,” as he was affectionately known, was born in 1997 and appointed mayor as a write-in in ’98; there is no human mayor of the town.

“Stubbs lived for 20 years and 3 months,” his family, the Spones, writes. “He was a trooper until the very last day of his life; meowing at us throughout the day to pet him or to come sit on the bed with him and let him snuggle and purr for hours in our lap. Thank you, Stubbs, for coming into our lives for the past 31 months; you are a remarkable cat and we will dearly miss you. We loved the time we were allowed to spend with you.”

According to CBS affiliate KTVA-TV, Mayor Stubbs survived a dog attack in 2013, as well as false reports of his death last year.

In 2016, the golden-furred feline began to decline. His family says he stopped wanting to visit his local hangout/office, Nagley’s General Store, although he’d still meow at visitors who stopped by to greet him. By wintertime he was mainly homebound, and mostly stopped giving “interviews” to press in 2017. Stubbs was overwhelmed by the cameras and multitudes of people, and he preferred to let his kitten pals Aurora and Denali enjoy the spotlight.

The humble and honorable cat mayor will be sorely missed. His family, employees and the townspeople of Talkeeta ask that well-wishers respect their privacy at this time.

“Please do not call the store or restaurant. If you would like to send a card or a letter, please address it to:

Mayor Stubbs/Nagley’s Store

P.O. Box 413

Talkeetna, AK 99676

All cards will be put into a scrapbook/memory book and displayed at Nagley’s Store. We will try to make a memory book with as many pictures as possible. If you have pictures of Stubbs that you’d like to include in this book – please email them to Info@NagleysStore.com.”

The Mayors office #stubbsmayor #mayorstubbs A post shared by Stubbs Mayor Cat (@stubbsmayorcat) on Jun 6, 2015 at 10:12am PDT

Moving forward, says the Spone family, Stubbs’ pussycat protégé Denali “has some really big paws to fill in for with his new duties and responsibilities.”