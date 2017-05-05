WATCH: Stray Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Her Babies

Betty Boop had a brood of 10 babies she was caring for in an abandoned farmhouse, and the moment she leads rescuers to them is a moment you won’t soon forget.

The Pinky Paws ResQ shared this video of the abandoned mother pooch, who was “dumped in the country for who knows how long,” according to the caption, and was traveling two miles every day to provide for her puppies.

The rescue was being inundated with sightings of the stray near Fowler, California.

“After a post for help trying to catch her in the city limits of Fowler on my [lunch] break, 50+ people started telling me of their sightings,” says the caption. “She would walk 2 miles from county limits into town to scavenge for her pups during the day. Then she would head back miles before dark to feed her pups.”

At one point, Betty Boop was taken in by the rescuer who wrote the caption. “The first time I trapped her on my break she escaped,” it reads. “The next day on lunch my husband and I caught her with a trap. After work I took her to the vet to find so much precious trauma. And she was nursing. I cried all night thinking about those puppies out there.”

A plan to rescue the family eventually came to fruition.

“We took her out and I played puppies crying on my phone,” says the caption. “She cried and started leading me 2 miles out into the country then as she got closer she slowed down. She took me down the vineyards to an abandoned farmhouse.”

The adorable scene that plays out in the video — in which the 10 puppies are found — is, clearly, based on one thing: trust.

“She trusted me to show me where her 10 puppies were found,” says the caption. “This is truly a miracle to me.”

To donate to Betty Boop and her puppies, contact the Pinky Paws ResQ.