Eight Lives Left: Lucky Golden Kitten Stuck Inside Median on Golden Gate Bridge Rescued

Hey, kitty: If all of your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?

Luckily this purr-ticular young cat won’t be answering that fateful question.

On Saturday, California Highway Patrol in Marin started receiving reports of a stray kitten stuck in the middle of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, according to CBS 5. The animal-loving officers immediately set out to find the tiny feline.

Upon first crossing, Marin CHP officers didn’t see anything. But on the second approach, they finally saw the “little furry head popping out from inside of the movable median barrier that separates the northbound and southbound lanes.” The officers swiftly blocked the lane of traffic, then swooped up the ‘fraidy cat.

How the small cat wound up in the middle of the massive bridge is a mystery. Perhaps even more mysterious is how it managed to remain unscathed by oncoming traffic. Marin CHP officers brought the kitten to VCA Madera Pet Hospital, where it was treated, bathed and released. Unfortunately the cat had no collar, and no microchip was found, either.

The CHP has tentatively named its rescue “Bridges,” and Officer Smith is fostering the animal for the time being. If anyone recognizes the lost kitten, they are asked to contact Marin CHP on Facebook or call 415-924-1100.