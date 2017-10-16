Stray Dog Who Crashed Wedding Is Adopted by the Newlywed Animal-Loving Couple

A furry wedding crasher in Sao Paulo, Brazil, not only stole the bride’s big moment — he also stole her (and the groom’s!) heart.

The Dodo reports that Marília and Matheus Pieroni were hoping for an outdoor ceremony last month, but plans changed along with the stormy weather. To protect their guests, as well as the bride’s gown, from the rain, the couple moved the festivities into a tent … which a weary and waterlogged street dog also seemed to think was a very good idea.

As friends and family began to take their seats, the stray wandered into the private event. While guests and ushers tried to shoo the muddy-pawed pup back outside, he became even more determined to witness the nuptials.

“As the ceremony started, to everyone’s surprise, it was the dog who came in when the bridal chorus began to play,” Marília told The Dodo.

Although the canine crasher was coaxed out of the soiree yet again, apparently the third time was a charm: Once it came time for Marília and Matheus to declare their vows, the uninvited guest made his presence “official” by plopping himself down right on top of the bride’s veil!

“The dog entered and laid down to sleep on my veil,” Marília said. “It was a very pleasant surprise for me, because I love animals. I liked it very much.”

If that isn’t the truest, purest display of canine affection, we don’t know what is. And apparently the couple felt the same way.

The newlyweds invited the dog to stay, and guests followed their warm-hearted example, finally welcoming the pup to the party. But like all good romances, this love story also has a bit of mystery. At some point, the stranger slipped away into the night, leaving the couple longing for more puppy love.

Later that night, Marília and Matheus made their first joint decision as husband and wife: They were going to find that dog and make him their pet. A week went by but they couldn’t get the mysterious mutt off of their minds (or out of their hearts).

“We decided to adopt him because he is a street dog,” Marília told The Dodo. “It took us a long time to find him again, but yesterday, we were contacted and told his whereabouts.”

Finally, the newlyweds were reacquainted with their lost love. They decided to name him Snoop, and we have a feeling this is the start of a beautiful relationship.

“He came home, and I showered him,” said Marília. “He played a lot, ate, drank water. He is very happy and slept super good the first night. We’re all very happy.”

Congrats to the lucky couple and the irrepressible Snoop!