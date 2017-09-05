Frisbee had a little too much fun walking down the aisle at the comedian’s 2013 wedding ceremony. “We got married on a farm, and the dog barked a couple of times at some passing sheep,” he told PEOPLE of the shindig, which was held on Martha’s Vineyard. “But one of our flower girls was very good. She just threw her in her lap with her dress over her and then Frisbee fell asleep … she passed out.”