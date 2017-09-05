Dogs
Weddings with Woof: Stars Who Said 'I Do' with Dogs By Their Side
See how stars like Julianne Hough, Jennifer Aniston, Carrie Underwood and more made their four-legged friends a part of their big day
JULIANNE HOUGH & BROOKS LAICH
The Dancing with the Stars beauty married NHL star Laich in an intimate, outdoor wedding on July 8, 2017, near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The couple said their vows in front of more than 200 guests, including their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley.
DAN SMYERS & ABBY LAW
He’s already one half of the country music duo Dan + Shay. But on May 13, 2017, Dan Smyers officially joined another duo, marrying longtime love Abby Law. Among their wedding party — which included bandmate Shay Mooney — were three very special members of the couple’s four-legged family: dogs Chief, Joy and foster-turned-adoptee Ghost, dressed in tuxes and a coordinating dress.
JENNIFER ANISTON & JUSTIN THEROUX
The nearest and dearest looked their best on her wedding day – including dogs Dolly and Sophie, naturally! An L.A.-based company called Spa Dog primped the couple’s beloved pooches for their surprise backyard ceremony on Aug. 5, 2015.
SETH MEYERS & ALEXI ASHE
Frisbee had a little too much fun walking down the aisle at the comedian’s 2013 wedding ceremony. “We got married on a farm, and the dog barked a couple of times at some passing sheep,” he told PEOPLE of the shindig, which was held on Martha’s Vineyard. “But one of our flower girls was very good. She just threw her in her lap with her dress over her and then Frisbee fell asleep … she passed out.”
CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER
July 2010 nuptials would not have been complete without her dog Ace, who wore a custom powder-pink tuxedo accented with a white gold and diamond “A.” “Mike was like, ‘He’s in pink! What are you doing?’ ” the bride joked about husband Fisher’s reaction. “But he looked so handsome.”
GENE SIMMONS & SHANNON TWEED
Among the 400 guests invited to the October 2011 wedding of Simmons and his longtime love was family dog Snippy, who played ring bearer for the couple. “It was a giant jam session,” Tweed-Simmons told PEOPLE of the evening.
ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI
Wolf, a white Maltese-Poodle mix (left), was a witness for the August 2008 backyard nuptials of and Portia de Rossi. Also on the guest list: retired show dog Mabel and the couple's three cats, who apparently watched from inside the house.
MONTEL WILLIAMS & TARA FOWLER
Mr. Max, a toy poodle, bore a big responsibility on his owners’ big day: He carried the wedding rings for the couple at their 2007 Bermuda wedding.
ADAM SANDLER & JACKIE TITONE
When the comedian tied the knot in 2003, his (now dearly departed) bulldog Meatball wore a matching yarmulke and tux. Mazel tov!