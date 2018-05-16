Sneaky Squirrel Loads Michigan Man's Car with 50 Pounds of Pinecones

Don’t forget to check under the hood of your car from time to time, you might be surprised by what you find there.

For Kellen Moore of Gaylord, Michigan, it was 50 pounds of pinecones, reports MLive.

The car owner decided to take a look under the hood of his Dodge Journey, which he recently purchased used, when his air conditioner started making strange sounds. Moore was obviously shocked by the source.

“Heat from the engine also made them expand, so some were harder than others,” Gabe Awrey, a friend of Moore’s who helped him clean out the car, told MLive. “Mind you, he bought this car used about a month and a half ago. There were none then.”

It took over 45 minutes to remove all the pinecones that had been jammed around the engine. Moore believes a sneaky squirrel with a penchant for hoarding is to blame for this incident.

“This stuff happens a lot up here,” Awrey said. “It happens to everyone eventually. But not at this scale. At the worst you find some acorns in your air filter or what not. Everyone who has seen this can’t believe it. It’s the perfect set up for a squirrel though. Nice and insulated, lots of food with the pine cones.”

Luckily for Moore, his car seems to still be in working condition. The squirrel, on the other hand, is now short 50 pounds of pinecones.