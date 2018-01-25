For the mutt-filled mission, Southwest took one of its planes out of service and staffed it with some of its finest employees, all of whom chose to donate their time to this effort.

The plane's cargo hold and overhead bins were filled with supplies Puerto Rico's humans and animals needed before taking off from Baltimore-Washington International airport at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

"The morning started off with Lucky Dog getting Starbucks for everyone," Lucky Dog's founder and Executive Director Mirah Horowitz said of the day, which began at 3:45 a.m. "The pilots brought doughnuts. My parents brought doughnuts. We had a lot of doughnuts on that flight, a lot of sugar."