Southwest Airlines Flies Cabin Full of Dogs and Cats Rescued From Harvey-Struck Texas

Southwest Airlines is helping displaced pets affected by Hurricane Harvey find their forever homes.

On Wednesday, a cabin full of 64 dogs and cats were flown from over crowded Texas shelters to San Diego, Calif. in order to make room for family pets whose humans are currently displaced from their homes.

Southwest Airlines coordinated with Texas rescue group, Operation Pets Alive!, and San Diego’s Helen Woodward Animal Center, where the 64 animals have relocated to after their 1,400-mile flight.

Four medical personnel from HWAC flew to Texas to help the organization and provide medical care for shelter animals.

Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

“These are the silent victims,” said Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center. “There are shelters that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, without electricity, without supplies.”

“Operation Pets Alive! has taken in an overwhelming number of orphan dogs and cats who had inhabited those shelters before the storm and were suddenly facing euthanasia simply because they had no place to go. We are honored to help save those lives and we are lucky to have incredible friends like Southwest to help make this all possible,” Arms’ statement concluded.

Yesterday, we had the opportunity to fly 64 cats & dogs from Austin to @hwac in San Diego, to help them find a forever home. pic.twitter.com/NSmYoWExxD — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

Rescue efforts are still underway as thousands in the Houston, Texas, try to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Also this week, Illinois charity group Wings of Rescue flew 180 dogs and cats from Texas to Waukegan, as reported by local media outlet, WGN-TV.

How You Can Help