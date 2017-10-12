Soggy, Shipwrecked Koala Saved by Coast Guard Gets a Ride and a Warm Blanket to Snuggle

On Sunday, members of the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard spotted an unusual castaway while towing a broken down boat back to land.

According to Australia’s Mornington Peninsula News, the impromptu animal rescuers noticed a sopping wet koala caught on a mooring in Hastings, Australia. Over 100 yards away from the nearest jetty to shore and already soaked, the marsupial needed help ASAP.

At first, it looked like a plush toy. The coast guard cruised by the shivering animal and brought the real, live koala into their boat to relax and get warm.

“We turned the engine off and I threw a blanket over him while I was standing on the ladder at the back of the boat. The rest of the crew stood on the side to balance the boat,” rescue boat crew member Sean Hannam said of the recovery effort.

Once in the boat, the koala was treated to a loving towel-dry and was then wrapped in a blanket burrito. After cruising to land at nearby Quail Island, the rescue boat crew carefully placed the koala and its blanket on the ground, letting the animal scamper back into the wild once it felt comfortable.

The marsupial left the blanket behind. Perhaps another marooned animal will benefit from its warmth in the future.