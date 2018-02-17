Sofia Richie Cuddles Up with Her Adorable New Puppy: 'How Are You Real?'

Sofia Richie can’t get enough of her precious new puppy!

The 19-year-old model’s new pet made its social media debut on Friday, and unsurprisingly Richie couldn’t stop gushing about how her puppy was “so cute.”

Sharing a sweet video of herself spending some quality time with her new furry friend, Richie got her pooch to flash the camera a dopey look while it was cuddled up against her chest.

“Aww babe,” she remarked, before giving her pet a sweet smooch.

“You’re so cute,” she added, writing alongside the snap, “Our newest family member.”

Later she also shared an adorable video of her puppy having a little snack — on her earlobes!

“Ow,” she remarked, while her puppy was busy gently gnawing on her earrings.

But after enough times of telling her dog to “let go,” it looked like her puppy finally got the message and decided to cuddle up against the 19-year-old’s chest instead.

“There we go,” she said.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

And the love fest wasn’t over yet!

“How are you so real” Richie wrote beside a sweet shot of her puppy standing inside his puppy-sized tent — which appeared to be filled with toys.

The 19-year-old recently shared a sweet photo with the other “babe” in her life — boyfriend Scott Disick.

Richie posted a black and white Valentine’s Day snap on social media, writing, “Happy Valentines babe 🌹.” In the photo, Richie is sitting close to Disick with their arms around each other, while both wear sunglasses.

Disick, however, did not reciprocate with a public Valentine’s Day wish of his own.

The couple has been dating for nine months and were most recently spotted together having a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 8.