People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Pet News

Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Save 80 Dogs at Shelter in Portugal

By @kbendernyc

Updated

Aitor Alcalde/Getty

Known for being one of the world’s most charitable athletes, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again.

According to The Independent, the 32-year-old Real Madrid forward recently stepped up to help an animal shelter struggling to care for its wards. The Gouveia, Portugal, shelter reached out to a family friend of Ronaldo’s for help finding funds to cover a $2136.00 vet bill.

Once the athlete heard about the issue, he immediately sent an autographed jersey to the shelter in his home country. This gift will be auctioned off to raise the money needed to cover the shelter’s bills.

This simple act of kindness will help care for the 80 dogs who are currently at the facility, waiting to find their forever homes.