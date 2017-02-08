Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Save 80 Dogs at Shelter in Portugal

Known for being one of the world’s most charitable athletes, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again.

According to The Independent, the 32-year-old Real Madrid forward recently stepped up to help an animal shelter struggling to care for its wards. The Gouveia, Portugal, shelter reached out to a family friend of Ronaldo’s for help finding funds to cover a $2136.00 vet bill.

Once the athlete heard about the issue, he immediately sent an autographed jersey to the shelter in his home country. This gift will be auctioned off to raise the money needed to cover the shelter’s bills.

This simple act of kindness will help care for the 80 dogs who are currently at the facility, waiting to find their forever homes.