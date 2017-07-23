Snooty, the Oldest Known Manatee, Suddenly Dies 2 Days After His 69th Birthday

Snooty, the beloved manatee who was the oldest of its kind to live in captivity, died Sunday morning — just two days after his 69th birthday.

The Parker Aquarium at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Fla., where Snooty lived since the 1940s, said he died because of a “a heartbreaking accident,” not as a result of his health. The museum did not immediately release details about the incident, but said it is currently under investigation.

“We know that our community and Snooty fans around the world share our grief,” the museum wrote in a post on Facebook announcing the manatee’s death.

The museum had just celebrated Snooty’s birthday the day before his death. The accident was unrelated to his birthday celebration and was unintentional, the museum said.

Three other manatees undergoing rehab at the facility — Randall, Baca and Gale — are still alive, the museum said.

Some fans of Snooty’s shared their condolences on the museum’s Facebook page.

“To his memory and every child who grew up going on field trips to the museum,” one Facebook user wrote. “He was always a pinnacle of the visit there right after our PB & J sandwiches. He was not only a mascot, he was the first real face-to-face experience with such a majestic animal for so many people.”

The popular sea creature held the Guinness World Record for the oldest manatee living in captivity. In the wild, the average lifespan of a manatee is about 40 years old. But manatees are capable of living up to 60 years or more.

