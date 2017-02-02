People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Human Interest

6 More Weeks of Winter! Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow

By @mzennie

Updated

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

It’s six more weeks of winter for us – at least according to one prognosticating groundhog from Pennsylvania.

In what’s become an annual tradition in the small town, the rodent reportedly saw his own shadow, meaning there’s more winter on the way.

The top-hat wearing group of Phil’s handlers gathered outside of town at Gobbler’s Knob, the small hill where Phil lives, and made the pronouncement, which was broadcast live around the country – including on the Today show – on Thursday morning.

The tradition was forever immortalized in the cult-class Bill Murray film Groundhog Day, in which Murray – playing a cynical newscaster – must relive the same day over and over until he finds love and compassion.

 

Sponsored Stories

More