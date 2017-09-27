Sia is shy about showing her face, but not about her love for animals.

The “Chandelier” singer-songwriter recently collaborated with BARK to create an original dog toy that looks quite a bit like her. The Sia “Lickalike” limited edition toy even sports the artist’s signature wig.

But the best part about this stuffed animal isn’t the accessories, it’s the charity behind the plush. In celebration of October’s Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, all of the profits from this toy will go to Animal Haven’s Recovery Road — a fund dedicated to helping pets at the Animal Haven shelter that require extra medical care before finding their forever families.

Sia is a long time supporter of the New York-based Animal Haven, creating fundraising videos for the rescue and volunteering at its facilities.

“I’m excited to have collaborated with BARK to help raise money for Animal Haven and bring further awareness to Adopt a Shelter Dog Month,” Sia said about the project.

To give your pup the gift of Sia and help other pets need, you can pick up this precious Lickalike at BARK!