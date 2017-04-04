Sheriff Helps Man Adopt New Pup After His Dog Is Fatally Shot in Wisconsin Field

Sheriff John Matz has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The Winnebago County sheriff helped a Wisconsin man adopt a new pup after his dog was shot by an unidentified gunman last month.

“You may recall a few weeks ago that Mr. Carpenter here suffered a devastating loss when his dog was shot and killed,” says a Facebook post shared on Saturday by the sheriff’s office. “While many people offered to replace his dog, Mr. Carpenter asked Sheriff Matz if he would help.”

Matz apparently answered the call and made it a mission, of sorts, to find the 78-year-old dog owner a new furry friend.

“After searching long and hard for just the right fit, the Sheriff picked up Lovebug last night from a rescue in southern Wisconsin,” said the Facebook post, which included pics of both Matz and Carpenter posing with the new pup. “They got home late, so Lovebug spent the night at the Sheriff’s house … But Lovebug was promptly delivered this morning to Mr. Carpenter.”

According to a Facebook post shared on March 21, police there are still trying to identify the person who shot and killed Antone, a black and white male 5 to 6 year old blue heeler/shepherd mix, in a field on March 7.

“The dog had been shot in the head by what is believed to be a rifle round, which was instantly fatal,” said the post, which asked for the public’s help finding the person responsible for the dog’s death. “The [man] and his dogs had permission to be in this field. Trespassing is not an issue here.”

The department’s Facebook community seemed truly touched by Matz’s kind gesture following the sad incident.

“Sheriff John Matz is a man of great character,” wrote a woman named Lori Lynn Jacobson in the post’s comments. “I thank God that he is who he is, even to his core.”

If you have information for police about Antone’s death, contact Detective Jack Theyerl (Case #17-757) directly at 920- 236-7367 or email at jtheyerl@co.winnebago.wi.us. Or, to remain anonymous, text “IGOTYA” to 27463.