Shelter Removes 1 Lb. of Matted Fur from Abandoned Cat Whose Owners Moved Away

Buttercup the cat is free from a pound of matted fur that he had apparently been carrying around for years.

A civilian brought the feline to the Nevada SPCA on Thursday after they spotted the feline running around town with the mountain of knotted fur — and the shelter posted before and after photos of the cat’s haircut on Facebook on Tuesday.

“This docile boy, 13 years of age and 24 pounds in weight, was suffering from some of the most severe matting on a feline that we have seen in years,” says the Facebook post. “His previous owners not only let him roam the neighborhood, but then left him behind when they moved away.”

Cat supervisor Debra Herrick tells PEOPLE the sweet cat received much-needed attention at their facility.

“We cut him straight right away,” she says of Thursday’s haircut, “he looked like he’d had these mats for years.”

Senior staff member Lara Rodriguez says the haircut was emotional for many of the staffers.

“I think we were all in tears because that’s the worse case we’d ever seen,” she says.

The sweet cat sat still during the shaving, which, sadly, revealed flaky skin underneath (they’re treating that with special skin oils and premium cat food).

On some level, the adoptable kitty, who is much more comfortable now, must know there are better days ahead.

“Buttercup loves being held in gentle arms or cuddling up in cozy cat beds,” says the Facebook post. “He is great with other sweet cats. Please share his post to help him finally know and experience what a loving and responsible home feels like, at long, long last.”

If you’re interested in Buttercup, contact the Nevada SPCA.