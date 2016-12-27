Video of Shelter Pets Taking Gifts from Beneath a Christmas Tree Will Fill You with Post-holiday Cheer

These dogs and cats didn’t get forever homes for the holidays — but Santa was still on their sides.

In a video by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, shared by Mashable, some very happy dogs and cats get taken one-by-one to pick out presents from beneath a beautifully decorated tree. And they are all too happy to dive into the piles of toys and treats.

What’s an even better gift, though? The possibility of a new home! While some of the pets in the clip have been adopted, it’s not too late to give one of these adorable dogs or cats a home in time for the new year.