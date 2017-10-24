Shelter Dog’s Goofy Grins Charm Thousands Around the World

You’ve heard of the Walker, Texas Ranger. Well, this is a Waller Texas Woofer.

Meet Cheech, a rescue dog in Waller, Texas, at the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue. If you couldn’t tell by his face, this little cutie is pleased to meet you.

The shelter pup, who arrived at the shelter on Thursday, became an Internet sensation the next day after the rescue posted photos of Cheech and his different smiles on Facebook.

Leah Sipe, the director of the shelter and a Waller police officer, told FOX 13 that, at first, some of the shelter workers thought that Cheech was snarling, but soon realized that he was giving everyone a goofy grin. The best part is that the black-and-tan barker knows how to smile on command, making him the perfect pet for someone looking to post a lot of photos.

“Y’all… this smiling dog we got in at the shelter yesterday is ridiculous,” reads the post introducing Cheech to the masses. Since then the pictures have been shared over 6,000 times, generating plenty of interest in the homeless canine.

Out of the numerous applications that came in following the post, the shelter found a pet parent perfect for the pooch.

“I reviewed the applications for Cheech, and one story stood out the most. Carrie reached out to the shelter volunteers and shared her heartbreaking loss with us, she lost her beloved Shepherd to cancer on Friday- since then her other dog (Dusty) pictured here, has been severely depressed and had not eaten in days,” the rescue posted on Facebook Monday, along with a photo of Cheech meeting his new family.

Cheech and the grieving Daisy instantly hit it off, acting as a beaming ray of sunshine during a dark time for Carrie and her surviving canine.

“Congratulations on finding your forever home Cheech, we are very happy that you’re going to the perfect home. Cheech needs this family as much as they need him. Nothing but smiles here today y’all!,” continues the Facebook update.

While its social media superstar found a home, the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue is still looking to find forever homes for plenty of other pets. The rescue was founded by a first responder on the city’s police force and is maintained by fellow first responders and volunteers from the community. The shelter’s current home, an oil jail, is under renovation, so all of the animals are living with fosters for the time being. The shelter, the first and only no-kill shelter in the area, hopes that Cheech’s viral success spreads to help the other animals under its care.