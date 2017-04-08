Handsome, Lion-Like Shelter Cat Receives Love Note from ‘Allergic Admirer’

Somebody is smitten with Simba — it’s just too bad the cat makes that somebody sneeze.

An “allergic admirer” sent a sweet note to the feline available for adoption since January at the Oregon Humane Society, and it’s chock-full of affection for the fluffy kitty, who really needs a home. The handwritten love letter reads:

Dear Simba,

I am writing to you on behalf of my sister who saw a story about you in a local newspaper … she wanted me to tell you that she thinks you are the HANDSOMEST cat she has ever seen. She fell in love immediately with your golden eyes and your beautiful fur coat. When she read you are diabetic, she wished so much that she could give you a home because she too is diabetic. Unfortunately she is very allergic to cats, so she can’t have a kitty of her own, but she wanted me to let you know that she is your admirer from afar. We hope that your fantastic caretakers show you the front of this card, and read to you the praise from your devotee and hopefully, friend.

With Affection,

Allergic Admirer

P.S. We both hope you find your perfect home soon! Wishing you a long and happy love-filled life. A.A.

The domestic long-haired cat is 11 years old and described as an easy-going and friendly feline in a YouTube video.

“Simba has pretty serious neuropathy in all four paws,” a woman introducing the cat says in the video. “It makes it hard for him to walk. He would benefit in a home with rugs or carpeting, which makes it easier for him, and also regular exercise.”

The Oregon Humane Society tells PEOPLE that right now Simba needs insulin shots, and that, with good management of health over time (diet, insulin, exercise), cats can go into diabetic remission and no longer require insulin.

If you’re interested in learning more about this regal guy, click here or contact the Oregon Humane Society.