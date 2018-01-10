End Dog Shedding — and Get Great Instagram Photos — with this Hilarious Dog Leotard

Dogs are near-perfect creatures.

Their few, very marginal, faults being that they love to drop their hair everywhere and they make some people sneeze.

Shed Defender is here to put an end to both of those problems.

The new product looks like a leotard for dogs, but supposedly does so much more than just provide amazing Instagram photo fodder.

This invention keeps your pup from shedding on the car, couch or anywhere where they are wearing the acrobat-chic outfit. Instead of leaving the hair behind, the pooch bodysuit collects the hair to be washed out at your convenience.

Shed Defender

By keeping dog hair away from humans, the Shed Defender also helps cut down on the spread of canine dander and other allergens, making it an ideal style choice when visiting a friend who loves dogs but is slightly allergic to them.

Shed Defender

In addition to these perks, the Shed Defender also claims to help pets stay calm — by working like a Thundershirt to keep them warm and serve as a replacement for the dreaded “Cone of Shame,” since it prevents licking or biting of sensitive areas, too.

If you have a bodysuit of your own, this is a great way to match your pooch.

The Shed Defender comes in sizes meant to fit every dog, from Chihuahua to St. Bernard, and is machine washable. Find it on amazon.com.