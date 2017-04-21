Watch the full episode of World’s Most Beautiful: Rescue Me now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN or download the PEN app on your favorite device.

Shay Mitchell knew she wanted to rescue a dog when she began perusing pups at animal shelters three years ago, but wanted to make sure she picked the perfect pet for her.

“I probably looked at 4,000 dogs,” the Pretty Little Liars star, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively for the 2017 World’s Most Beautiful issue. “I took screenshots of two of them, and I went to South Central [Animal Shelter]. I went and saw Angel, and she was so chill, just laying there and I was like, ‘You’re it! She’s coming home with me.’ ”

Mitchell’s 6-year-old German shepherd-Lab mix already had the name Angel when she adopted her, but the actress says the name has turned out to be fitting.

“She’s my angel dog,” she says. “She’s definitely been there for a lot of highs and lows, and it’s nice. There’s no judgment, and there’s just something soothing about having her presence there.”

Mitchell tries to spend every morning and night with her “very well behaved” pooch, but admits her dog has one bad habit.

“She definitely has very expensive taste — I don’t know where she gets it from,” Mitchell says with a laugh. “But she’ll choose out of a selection of shoes the most expensive ones to use as her play-toy. We’ve had a couple of incidents, so now I have to keep the door shut. But if you don’t leave your shoes around, she’s great.”

Julia Roberts is the 2017 World’s Most Beautiful Woman! Learn her secrets to staying young — and subscribe now for this special edition featuring over 50 pages of beauties — only in PEOPLE!

As much as Angel makes Mitchell’s life better, Mitchell says she tries to return the favor.

“Angel’s definitely very spoiled,” she says. “I think her bed is on more expensive than my bed! She lives a great life.”