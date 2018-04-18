Sharon Stone Gets An Adorable New Puppy Named Bandit: 'He's So Cute I Can’t Stand It'

Meet Sharon Stone‘s adorable new pup!

On Monday, the star took to social media to share the news that her household was expanding with the introduction of her latest furry friend, Bandit Stone. (The All I Wish actress is already the proud owner of a French Bulldog named Joe.)

“Joe and I welcome his new pal Bandit. #JoeStone #BanditStone#family ❤,” Stone, 60, captioned a series of pictures.

In the first pic, Stone is seen smiling while holding a tiny grey-and-white French Bulldog, and in the second photo, Stone is still holding the pup, but this time, her dog Joe is spotted sitting under her legs.

It seems as if the two canines have become fast friends because in a follow-up post, Stone shared a video of Bandit trying to adorably get his older brother’s attention so that they could play. At one point, Bandit even jumped over his sibling, who was hilariously more focused on itching a scratch.

In a separate and equally adorable post, the Golden Globe winner shared a pic of Bandit sleeping on her stomach, along with the caption, “What do puppies dream about? ❤ #BanditStone #family.”

In a final snap, Stone shared a picture of her sweetly holding Bandit while admitting that her other pup Joe is a tad “jealous” of his younger brother after all.

“My new morning pal, Bandit,” wrote Stone. “He’s so cute I can’t stand it. Joe Stone is a tiny bit jealous.”

In an interview with Architectural Digest for their April issue, Stone recently gave fans an inside look at the house that she’s not only lived in for the past 25 years, but has also grown her career, family — sons Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and Quinn, 11 — and love for interior design.

“This house has its own voice,” said Stone, who worked with her interior designer and friend, Douglas Truesdale, on the home. “And once we began to understand that language the design process became much easier.”