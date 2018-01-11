Sexy Kangaroo Blocking Path to Public Bathroom Is Too Hot for Twitter to Handle

Do they have Playgirl in the wilds of Australia? Because one kangaroo seems to be gunning for the centerfold spot.

A tourist discovered this muscular marsupial while trying to make a visit to the bathroom at a national park in Perth.

Instead of finding the loo, the traveller stumbled upon a kangaroo blocking his path with a seductive pose.

The social-media savvy tourist abandoned any attempts to enter the bathroom, and instead snapped a photo of the sexy kangaroo, which eventually ended up on Twitter.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

After fanning themselves for a few moments, Twitter users set to work, turning the animal into an online sensation.

The Burt Reynolds-esque hopper is now the face of numerous memes and has been retweeted close to 3,000 times.