Severely Burned Kitten Named Hugh Jackman Still Strong Enough to Smile

No one is quite sure how Hugh Jackman the kitten got burned, but everyone knows he is a fighter.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) recently rescued the cat, who has burns on 40 percent of his body, including on his legs, ears nose and mouth, and rushed him to BluePearl Veterinary Partners for immediate help. The animal hospital has been providing the kitten with round-the-clock care for the past two weeks and is optimistic that he will recover.

“He’s just tough as nails and he’s such a good boy,” Dr. Meredith Daly, a BluePearl veterinarian who is supervising Hugh Jackman’s care, said in a statement.

As Hugh heals, Blue Pearl and ACC are searching for answers. They are asking the public to share any information on how the kitten was injured. That young cat was found limping along the streets of Brooklyn by a Good Samaritan, who brought him to the ACC. His savior had no information on how the kitten was hurt.

His injuries, which include fur loss, bone trauma and severe burns to his eyes, nose and chin, are consistent with being forcefully submerged into a caustic substance, but there is no evidence yet to support that this was a case of abuse.

For Hugh, the past doesn’t matter. The kitten has been all smiles and cuddles since he arrived at Blue Pearl, even though he has to undergo daily bandage changes and extensive treatment for his injuries.

Hugh’s nursing care and medical treatment are being covered by the Special Treatment and Recovery Fund (STAR). To donate to STAR and help cover the life-saving care for animals like Hugh Jackman, visit nycacc.org/donate.htm. If you have any information about what happened to Hugh Jackman, please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.