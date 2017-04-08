Service Dog-in-Training Is Missing After Escaping Orlando Airport During Security Screening

A dog that escaped from Orlando International Airport during a TSA security screening is now missing.

WESH 2 News reports the 3-year-old service dog-in-training named Jess (a.k.a. Scarlett) ran off on Wednesday when a TSA agent told the dog’s owner to take off a canine vest and other items.

“He said, ‘No, you have to take everything off to go through this,’ ” dog owner Kaitlyn Wakefield, who was flying to Nebraska, recalled to the station. The pup bolted, made her way outside “through six lanes of traffic and then across the lake and that’s where we lost her,” she said.

A TSA spokesperson told WESH that the dog’s vest should not have been removed and that the agent will be retrained.

On Friday, the Furever Bully Love Rescue said there was a $2,000 reward for whoever finds the dog, and shared information about a search party happening that day — though as of Saturday morning, no updates had been posted.

If you have seen the dog, call 321-501-4173.