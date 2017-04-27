Senior Dog Prom Is a Real Thing and Your Pooch Can Participate

It’s time for prom’s ageist restrictions to end!

The Grey Muzzle Organization, a non-profit dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless senior pets, is hosting its own prom — not for teens, and also not for humans.

This big dance is dedicated to all the wonderful senior dogs in the world. For its first annual Senior Dog Prom, the organization wants every wizened canine to join in on the fun.

All senior dog owners have to do is snap a shot of their pooch, age 7 or older, dressed in their best dancing outfit and post the photo to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #SeniorDogProm. Grey Muzzle also asks you to share the same photo in the comments section of its Facbeook page, along with your dog’s name, age and hometown.

After May 15, finalists will be chosen for Prom King, Prom Queen and Cutest Couple. These selections will be open for public viewing and voting through May 31. The winners will each receive a prize pack stuffed with goodies dogs of any age would love.

To snag a finalist spot, Grey Muzzle encourages participants to be creative; try to capture your pup’s personality and to make sure you are always putting your senior dog’s comfort first.

Stella, 11, and Benito, 10, were kind enough to share their prom photo for inspiration. Take a look and get snapping.