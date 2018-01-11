Missing Senior Dog Survives Being Buried Alive in Snow for Five Days

Sophie is a snow warrior.

The 13-year-old yellow Lab went missing from the yard of her Woodstock, Maine, home on Jan. 4 while her family was outside in the cold shoveling after the recent snowfall, reports News Center Maine.

When the Silver family realized that Sophie had disappeared, they immediately went to work trying to find her. Albert Silver posted a plea on Facebook for his friends to keep an eye out for the sweet senior canine.

The post was shared more than 2,000 times, inspiring local animal lovers, who were strangers to the Silver family, to volunteer to search for the dog in the bitter cold. The Silvers, their neighbors, animal control and several others spent four days searching for the pup in the harsh weather, but turned up nothing. Albert Silver began to fear the worst.

“We looked on foot and by snowmobile and by car,” he told News Center Maine. “We were pretty convinced that she had gone somewhere to die.”

Just when it seemed all hope was lost, someone spotted Sophie’s head popping above a snow pile on the morning of Jan. 9. The dog had somehow managed to bury herself in the snow near the Silvers’ home and survived five days trapped in that spot.

The Silvers quickly plowed Sophie out and were overjoyed to find that she was still alive. She was later taken to the vet, where she was given a clean bill of health aside from a 5-lb. drop in her weight.

Sophie is now back at home being spoiled and kept warm. The Silver family is grateful for everyone who helped in their hunt for Sophie, especially those who didn’t know the pooch personally.