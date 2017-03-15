Selma Blair Credits Her Son with Picking Their Rescue Dog: ‘They Love Each Other Like Brother and Sister’

Selma Blair was open to the idea of adopting a rescue dog once she felt her now 5-year-old son Arthur was old enough, but she just wasn’t finding a dog she thought would be the right fit for their home.

The actress, 44, was browsing potential family pets at a Best Friends No-Kill Los Angeles Super Adoption event in the fall of 2015, and while she didn’t find the senior, female dog she wanted there, Arthur did.

“I was looking at some dogs and then Arthur said, ‘What about that one?’ and pointed to Ducky,” says Blair of how her son picked out their 13-year-old Chihuahua-pug. “Ducky walked right into his lap, and Arthur said, ‘I prefer this one.’ So we took Ducky home that day. Immediately we knew. She fell asleep in Arthur’s lap on the way home, and I never had a moment of thinking it wasn’t the right dog for us.”

Arthur and Ducky immediately developed a sibling-like bond.

“They love each other very much, but it’s very much brother and sister,” says the star of the upcoming Mom and Dad. “My boy just wants to squeeze her as tight as he can and play games and have pillow fights, and that ship has sailed for Ducky. But she’s done great with it. She cuddles with Arthur. She loves Arthur the most when he’s asleep, but she gladly goes to him and sits on his lap any chance she gets! They both have a deep love for each other.”

And while Blair says “Ducky is definitely Arthur’s dog,” she’s also been a welcome companion for the actress as well.

“I’m a single mom, and I need somebody to talk about my day with, and it’s not always appropriate to talk about with my son because he’s a little too young,” she says. “Fortunately, Ducky is 91 in dog years, so she can handle whatever I have to say!”