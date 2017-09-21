Selma Blair Has ‘Begun Another Dog Love Adventure’ After Death of Pooch Ducky

After the heartbreaking loss of her beloved Ducky in August, Selma Blair has welcomed home a new love in her life — Cappuccino Houston (or Cappy, for short).

The Legally Blonde actress shared a sweet photo of her son Arthur Saint, 6, hugging their new addition.

“And so we have begun another dog love adventure,” Blair, 45, wrote in the caption. “Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done. But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl.”

“She is almost still a pup herself,” Blair continued. “And has already weaned her own babies. Now she has another needy young one. Arthur. And it is just what we all wanted. Thank you for all the help @angelcitypits#nkla #bestfriendsanimalsociety #cappythedog #adoptdontshop #savethemall #trainthemall #spayandneuteryourpets #stray #spiritofduckyandwink.”

Blair’s dog Ducky died in August, with the Hellboy actress penning an emotional tribute to the 13-year-old Chihuahua-pug.

“Run with the angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl. Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken,” she wrote at the time.

She asked for prayers, explaining, “[Ducky] had a terrible accident this evening. The vet recommended ending her suffering. But when her tail wagged, I couldn’t do it.”

Earlier this year, Blair told PEOPLE of the close bond her son and the dog had.

“They love each other very much, but it’s very much brother and sister,” the Cruel Intentions star said in March.

“My boy just wants to squeeze her as tight as he can and play games and have pillow fights, and that ship has sailed for Ducky. But she’s done great with it.”

Blair and her son had adopted Ducky in 2015 from the no-kill shelter, Best Friend Animal Shelter.