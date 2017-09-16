Selena Gomez Cradles Cute New Puppy in Her Arms While Stepping Out in N.Y.C. After Kidney Transplant

On Friday, Selena Gomez was spotted in New York City carrying her adorable new dog, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Gomez was dressed casually, wearing an oversized red hoodie with fringed black sweatpants

Fans are speculating Gomez, 25, shares custody of her dog with her boyfriend, The Weeknd. Earlier this week, he posted a picture on his Instagram story of the puppy eating his shoes captioned, “not the kicks fam.”

On Sept. 2, Gomez and her boyfriend were previously seen visiting a pet store in N.Y.C. together. On Sept. 7, Gomez’s assistant Theresa Mingus was photographed holding a puppy and taking it back to Gomez’s New York City apartment.

Although Gomez has yet to make her adoption Instagram official, she has posted a video staring her puppy on her Instagram story, as has her friend, photographer Petra Collins.

Gomez is currently in New York to film the new untitled Woody Allen movie.

The 25-year-old singer and actress was back on the set of her new untitled Woody Allen project in New York City on Thursday just hours after announcing she underwent surgery this summer for a kidney transplant due to complications stemming from her lupus diagnosis.

On Thursday, Gomez revealed on social media that the reason she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer was because she was recovering from a kidney transplant.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez, 25, captioned the Instagram post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

The “Hands to Myself” singer — who revealed in October 2015 that she was diagnosed with lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease at the time — also shared that the donor was her longtime friend Francia Raisa, an actress best known for her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote alongside a photo of the friends holding hands from their hospital beds as well as photos of her stomach following the surgery.

“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed,” added Gomez. “I love you so much sis.”

A source close to Gomez told PEOPLE that her boyfriend — né Abel Tesfaye — did all he could to help his girlfriend recover after she underwent surgery following complications from the chronic autoimmune disease Lupus.

“Abel has been one of her biggest supports. She had been traveling with him on his tour and he was off during her surgery and right after during her recovery,” the insider says.

“He’s been very caring and it’s meant a lot to her to have him by her side,” the insider added.