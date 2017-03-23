See What Tuna, Doug the Pug and More Famous Dogs Looked Like as Little Puppies

Baby photos: They are everywhere. Either your mom is dragging them out of the basement to show visitors or your high school classmate is posting them on Facebook, 67 pictures at a time.
This can lead to some mixed feelings, but there is one kind of baby photo we can all agree on — and that’s puppy photos.
To do our part in upholding the cuteness that National Puppy Day requires, we rounded up baby photos of some of the Internet’s most popular dogs.
Get ready to aww until your throat is hoarse. Here is what these doggie influencers looked like before they got their very first Instagram “like.”
Sir Charles Barkley the Frenchie
Then:
Now:
Then:
Now:
Fun and spontaneous news for Nashvillians and Atlantans! Tomorrow (3/19) we will be at an AWESOME center that is changing people's lives as well as animals, @crossroadspets, from noon-1pm. AND this Tuesday (3/21) we will be at @bfas_atl in Atlanta from noon-1pm as well. Visit the events link in Tuna's bio and click on the calendar icon once you're there for important info 🙂 Adorable hat by: @gladys_tamez_millinery
Then:
Now:
Waiting for bae to pick me up at the airport. Harness by @frenchie_bulldog Use code MANNY for biggest discount around! . . #frenchbulldog #frenchie #bulldog #puppy #instadog #dog #pet #ilovemydog #dogstagram #petsagram #petstagram #buhi #bulldog #bully #frenchbully #frenchbullys #hound #animal #dogsofinstagram #dogs_of_instagram #doggy #doggie #squishyfacecrew #batpig #frogdog #mansbestfriend #puppies #dogs #nature
Then:
Now:
Me: U better grab somethin' green, Stump Stump! It's #StPatricksDay! Ur gonna get pinched!" Stumphrey: "Ohh, I know i can't wait! Soo much human contact!! And 1 of 'em will prob think I'm super cool! We'll swap numbers & ALWAYS text back right away!! Man oh man.. we're gonna get into so many shenanigans.. Gotta buy a scrapbook asap tho… u know, for all the memories we're gonna make!! THISISTOOEXCITING!!" (#smh #HesBeenHereSinceMidnite #WithThatHopefulExpression.. #TheEntireTime… #HeHasntBeenPinchedOnce..)
Then:
Now:
Then:
Now:
Then:
Now:
Then:
Now: