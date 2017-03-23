People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celeb Pets

See What Tuna, Doug the Pug and More Famous Dogs Looked Like as Little Puppies

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Vincent Sandoval/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Baby photos: They are everywhere. Either your mom is dragging them out of the basement to show visitors or your high school classmate is posting them on Facebook, 67 pictures at a time.

This can lead to some mixed feelings, but there is one kind of baby photo we can all agree on — and that’s puppy photos.

To do our part in upholding the cuteness that National Puppy Day requires, we rounded up baby photos of some of the Internet’s most popular dogs.

Get ready to aww until your throat is hoarse. Here is what these doggie influencers looked like before they got their very first Instagram “like.”

Sir Charles Barkley the Frenchie 

Then:

Now:

#FirstDayofSpring walkies! Yay for no rain! #SeattleSpring

A post shared by SirCharlesBarkley the Frenchie (@barkleysircharles) on

Tuna the Chiweenie 

Then:

Now:

Manny the Frenchie 

Then:

Throwback to being the coolest puppy around! #tbt

A post shared by Manny The Frenchie (@manny_the_frenchie) on

Now:

Stumphrey the Corgi

Then:

Now:

Doug the Pug

Then:

Now:

"‪When they give u too many chips and not enough guac‬" -Doug

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

Chloe the Mini Frenchie 

Then:

tbtttt

A post shared by Chloe The Mini Frenchie (@chloetheminifrenchie) on

Now:

Samson the Dood

Then:

Oh to be a lil' pup again!! #tbt #timeflies 🌾🐶🌾 #puppersamson

A post shared by Samson The Goldendoodle (f1b) (@samsonthedood) on

Now:

Amazing hike on the CA coast (more on instastories) 🌵🐶🌼 #LaJollaTrail #sunnysaturday 😎 #hikingwithdogs

A post shared by Samson The Goldendoodle (f1b) (@samsonthedood) on

Menswear Dog

Then:

The ultimate #tbt : Menswear Dog circa 2010 #yungpup #cuteaf

A post shared by Menswear Dog (@mensweardog) on

Now:

✨Friday's Finest ✨ @nextofficialman

A post shared by Menswear Dog (@mensweardog) on

 