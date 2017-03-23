See What Tuna, Doug the Pug and More Famous Dogs Looked Like as Little Puppies

Baby photos: They are everywhere. Either your mom is dragging them out of the basement to show visitors or your high school classmate is posting them on Facebook, 67 pictures at a time.

This can lead to some mixed feelings, but there is one kind of baby photo we can all agree on — and that’s puppy photos.

To do our part in upholding the cuteness that National Puppy Day requires, we rounded up baby photos of some of the Internet’s most popular dogs.

Get ready to aww until your throat is hoarse. Here is what these doggie influencers looked like before they got their very first Instagram “like.”

Sir Charles Barkley the Frenchie

Then:

Happy #NationalPuppyDay! Oh how we miss his big puppy head! And big puppy eyes! #botnotthosepuppyteeth #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #BabyBarkley age 2 months A post shared by SirCharlesBarkley the Frenchie (@barkleysircharles) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

Now:

#FirstDayofSpring walkies! Yay for no rain! #SeattleSpring A post shared by SirCharlesBarkley the Frenchie (@barkleysircharles) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Tuna the Chiweenie

Then:

Today is #NationalPuppyDay and this folks, is baby Tuna, and the first time I ever laid eyes on him. Look how tiny he was!!! Has your heart melted yet, because mine has! 😍😍😍 #tbt A post shared by Tuna {breed:chiweenie} (@tunameltsmyheart) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Now:

Manny the Frenchie

Then:

Throwback to being the coolest puppy around! #tbt A post shared by Manny The Frenchie (@manny_the_frenchie) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Now:

Stumphrey the Corgi

Then:

Now:

Doug the Pug

Then:

I was born to eat #tbt pic.twitter.com/i8QT3CoIeH — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) January 21, 2016

Now:

"‪When they give u too many chips and not enough guac‬" -Doug A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Chloe the Mini Frenchie

Then:

tbtttt A post shared by Chloe The Mini Frenchie (@chloetheminifrenchie) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Now:

please keep an eye on these peppers for me. I could sniff out an orange pepper in a haystack, but these Glad with Febreze bags are magical and make my peppers disappear 😤 #Glad5DayChallenge @Gladproducts #partner A post shared by Chloe The Mini Frenchie (@chloetheminifrenchie) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Samson the Dood

Then:

Oh to be a lil' pup again!! #tbt #timeflies 🌾🐶🌾 #puppersamson A post shared by Samson The Goldendoodle (f1b) (@samsonthedood) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Now:

Amazing hike on the CA coast (more on instastories) 🌵🐶🌼 #LaJollaTrail #sunnysaturday 😎 #hikingwithdogs A post shared by Samson The Goldendoodle (f1b) (@samsonthedood) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Menswear Dog

Then:

The ultimate #tbt : Menswear Dog circa 2010 #yungpup #cuteaf A post shared by Menswear Dog (@mensweardog) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Now: