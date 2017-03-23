See How Celebrity Puppy Parents Are Celebrating National Puppy Day!

Just like the moms and dads of human babies, puppy parents always have a photo of their child on hand to show off.

So it’s no surprise that on National Puppy Day, social media is clogged with photos of precious puppers and praise from their owners.

Among those proud parents are plenty of celebrity dog owners who are happy to celebrate their sweet little fluffy balls.

Even if some of these canines are past puppy age, their famous folks don’t care, because to them they will always be their babies.

Take a look at how Betty White, Usher and more are celebrating the canine children that bring joy into their lives every day.

Patrick Stewart

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Mark Hamill

It's #InternationalPuppyDay Experience lifelong unconditional love & rescue a pet from Death Row! (like Millie & Mabel) #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/bIX8Jh6atX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 23, 2017

Mario Lopez

Eliza Dushku

Julianne Hough

National Puppy Day! #tbt #Lexi 🐶 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Betty White

He may be 12, but he's my baby!! Happy #NationalPuppyDay! pic.twitter.com/tcrOgJjbGD — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) March 23, 2017

Jane Goodall

Our founder #DrJaneGoodall loves all animals, especially dogs: "I can't imagine my life without dogs..dogs understand me." #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/g16QgHFO9d — JaneGoodallInstitute (@JaneGoodallInst) March 23, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda

That one time a stray, starving puppy followed us on the beach and changed our lives forever.

Love you Tobillo. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/ojyGHxjOyN — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 23, 2017

Usher

The Backstreet Boys

Giada De Laurentiis

Donny Osmond

And they called it puppy love…. Happy #NationalPuppyDay 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wy5PjAV6eN — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) March 23, 2017

Colton Hayes