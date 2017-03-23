People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celeb Pets

See How Celebrity Puppy Parents Are Celebrating National Puppy Day!

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Source: Mario Lopez/Instagram

Just like the moms and dads of human babies, puppy parents always have a photo of their child on hand to show off.

So it’s no surprise that on National Puppy Day, social media is clogged with photos of precious puppers and praise from their owners.

Among those proud parents are plenty of celebrity dog owners who are happy to celebrate their sweet little fluffy balls.

Even if some of these canines are past puppy age, their famous folks don’t care, because to them they will always be their babies.

Take a look at how Betty White, Usher and more are celebrating the canine children that bring joy into their lives every day.

Patrick Stewart 

Sarah Michelle Gellar 

Mark Hamill 

Mario Lopez

Eliza Dushku

Julianne Hough

National Puppy Day! #tbt #Lexi 🐶

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Betty White

Jane Goodall

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Usher

The Backstreet Boys

Giada De Laurentiis

Donny Osmond 

Colton Hayes

Happy #nationalpuppyday !!!

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

 

 