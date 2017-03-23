See How Celebrity Puppy Parents Are Celebrating National Puppy Day!

Just like the moms and dads of human babies, puppy parents always have a photo of their child on hand to show off.
So it’s no surprise that on National Puppy Day, social media is clogged with photos of precious puppers and praise from their owners.
Among those proud parents are plenty of celebrity dog owners who are happy to celebrate their sweet little fluffy balls.
Even if some of these canines are past puppy age, their famous folks don’t care, because to them they will always be their babies.
Take a look at how Betty White, Usher and more are celebrating the canine children that bring joy into their lives every day.
Patrick Stewart
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Mark Hamill
Mario Lopez
Eliza Dushku
Julianne Hough
Betty White
Jane Goodall
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Usher
The Backstreet Boys
Giada De Laurentiis
Donny Osmond
Colton Hayes