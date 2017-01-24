Second Graders Raise $450 in One Day for Abandoned Dog in Need of Surgery

Ryker the dog owes a lot of cuddles to a group of caring students at Shawnee Heights Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas.

Trisha Sharp’s 2nd grade class collected $450 in just one day for the homeless Australian shepherd, who came to the Helping Hands Humane Society with a broken leg after he was apparently hit by a car.

“He is currently on medication to control his pain,” says a Humane Society video, asking for donations for the dog. “Because of the displacement of the bone, the best medical option is amputation. He’ll have surgery on Friday, then he’ll go to foster care to heal.”

According to KSNT.com, who reported the story, Sharp’s class was reading Sheepdog in the Snow, a children’s book about the rescue of a wounded sheepdog, and then heard about Ryker’s plight.

In one day the students raised $450 to help the pooch, says a Humane Society Facebook post, which, combined with online donations and donations made at the HHHS, means a total of $1,500 was raised to cover the dog’s vet bills. There was enough left over to help other pets in need, too.

“We have done two emergency surgeries this week in addition to Ryker’s surgery yesterday, including the removal of a huge bladder stone from a small breed dog who will feel so much better now,” the Facebook post says. “Your support ensures that we can continue to offer the best possible care to the homeless animals of Shawnee County!”

The elementary school teacher couldn’t be prouder of her students’ generosity. “Tears and goosebumps, a lot of goosebumps,” Sharp told KSNT. “These kids are amazing, a lot of them emptied out their piggy banks at home and just brought us all this money so it’s amazing.”

In a Facebook comment on the HHHS page, Ryker was said to be doing well following his leg amputation.

For updates on Ryker’s recovery and adoption, visit the HHHS’s Facebook page.