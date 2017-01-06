The Death of Tilikum and 9 More of SeaWorld's Biggest Scandals

TILIKUM PASSES AWAY

On Friday, Jan. 6, Tilikum, a 36-year-old orca who had lived at SeaWorld for 25 years, died in captivity.

The whale was an infamous figure at the park. In 2010, he killed trainer Dawn Brancheau by dragging her to the bottom of his pool in front of guests after a dinner show. This death along with two other incident involving Tilikum were the focus of the 2013 documentary Blackfish. The film argued that keeping orcas captive is unhealthy for the animal psychologically and physically, and featured several former SeaWorld trainers talking about their experience.

For animal advocates, Tilikum is a symbol of the worst that can happen when you force an animal into unnatural conditions. The response to Blackfish and Tilikum's story led to some major changes at the park, including the phasing out of their orca shows.