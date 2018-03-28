Buckle up! This Photo of a Puppy Strapped into a Seat Belt Might Just Speed Away with Your Heart

Take one look at the adorable baby dog above and there’s no question why this photo went viral.

According to ABC News 11, the puppy’s name is Kaia, and she is owned by Linda Renton of Clovis, California. Renton posted the pup’s heartwarming image to Snapchat, and her sister Alyssa then shared it on Twitter for all the masses of dog lovers to enjoy.

“My sister snapped me this, but I feel like it deserves to be seen by so many more,” Alyssa posted to Twitter, along with the image on March 20, which has since garnered over 1.3 million likes and 417,000 retweets.

My sister snapped me this, but I feel like it deserves to be seen by so many more 😭 pic.twitter.com/p5QqXgjVPt — Alyssa (@lyss121) March 21, 2018

Kaia appreciating all the fan love 😍 pic.twitter.com/jw3eTUlTRS — Alyssa (@lyss121) March 22, 2018

ABC News 11 reports the young dog was on her way to the vet for the first time when Renton snapped the pic. It was her first time riding in a truck and her mom says she thinks Kaia enjoyed it.

Kaia’s throngs of new fans enjoyed it quite a bit, too. Even Paris Hilton thinks Kaia is hot, or at least “so cute.”

Omg Paris Hilton messaged me. I'm fan girl crying 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/9Uzq7PG5WX — Alyssa (@lyss121) March 22, 2018

And perhaps the truest measure of fame, Kaia’s photo has even migrated over to Tinder.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Is this legit? Her sister's boyfriend? Either this person is stealing someone's else's identity or he's cheating on your sister. I just found him on @Tinder. pic.twitter.com/LEk5r0xj1d — StayNiley (@11NightsInJune) March 22, 2018

Although we’d never want to rain on this cuteness parade, we do have to point out that strapping a puppy into a car seat belt like so is not actually the safest way for your little dog to travel. Dog-specific car restraints, car seats and carriers are all worth investing in if you plan to frequently go on joy rides with your barking bundle of joy.