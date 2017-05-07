Sea Lion Spotted Wandering the Streets of San Diego After Getting Washed Ashore During Storm

A little sea lion was captured waddling around San Diego, California, on Sunday after a major storm.

A local NBC reporter captured the little sea lion waddling around in a video, explaining the adorable animal was wandering after storms had washed it ashore.

“Poor little guy! Baby sea lion washed ashore in this storm & is now wandering San Diego streets. @SeaWorld enroute to rescue it! #NBC7,” Liberty Zabala posted on her Twitter account.

Prior to her post of the sea lion, the journalist notified her followers of such storms she alleged swept the animal ashore.

“A Beach Hazard Advisory just went into effect along our coast! Be careful of beach lightning & thunderstorms. Stay out of water. #NBC7,” Zabala also tweeted.

PEOPLE has reached out to comment from Sea World to confirm the ongoing rescue.

In April, a sea lion was rescued by a Santa Cruz surf instructor who noticed the animal struggling in rough waters.

According to WDTN, the instructor noticed the marine mammal was getting thrown against the rocks and unable to reach land on its own.

The instructor was with a student at the time, surveying the waves. He observed the animal for a while before deciding it needed help. “It was really high tide, probably an 8-foot swell, and no beach,” he told KSBW8.

At first the pup resisted and bit his rescuerer. But soon, “it latched its flippers onto my leg, it was its last bit of energy,” he said. The instructor then ferried the animal on the nose of his longboard back to shore. He even cuddled the pup while they waited for a volunteer from a rehabilitation organization to arrive, comforting and keeping it warm. The rescuer nicknamed his new pal “Little C.” (His own nickname is “Big C,” of course.)