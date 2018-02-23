Sofia Richie Says She Let Boyfriend Scott Disick Name Her New Puppy: 'It Made Me Laugh'

Sofia Richie‘s new puppy has a name, thanks to her boyfriend Scott Dicisk.

At the Issey Miyake Launch Party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday, Richie told PEOPLE exclusively about how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came up with the 5-week-old wiener dog’s name.

“Her name’s [Hershela],” said the 19-year-old model (and aspiring fashion designer), not specifying the exact spelling. “My boyfriend named her … I kind of just ran with it. It made me laugh. I liked Hershey and he liked Hershela, so it was like a middle ground.”

Part of the reason Disick, 34, got to weigh in on what Richie named the dog was because he gifted her with the pet in the first place. “He wanted the dog for a while, but he ended up surprising me with it,” she said.

And to say that Richie is in love with the precious new puppy would be an understatement.

“I am obsessed with wiener dogs, so I’ve just been sitting at home staring at her all day like a psychopath,” she joked. “I think this is like my first proper outing since I got her.”

How are you real A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 16, 2018 at 2:05pm PST

@sofiarichie via instagram stories A post shared by Sofia Richie Updates (@sofiarsupport) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:27pm PST

Hershela — nicknamed “Hersh” — made her social media debut on Feb. 16, Richie gushing on Instagram that the precious pooch was “so cute.”

“Aww babe,” she said, giving her pet a sweet smooch as she cuddled up against her chest. “You’re so cute.”

The video was also labeled, “Our newest family member.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Sofia Richie ‘Is Way Too Young’ for Scott Disick, Source Says



Richie and Disick have been dating for nine months. They went public with their relationship in September and have since been photographed on dinner dates, on a romantic snow-capped New Year’s Eve vacation and more. Richie has even spent time with the three children he shares with his ex Kourtney Kardashian — sons Reign, 3, Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5.

The model recently sent her beau a sweet Valentine’s Day message on Instagram, captioning a black and white photo of the two cuddling one another. “Happy Valentines babe,” she wrote.

Happy Valentines babe 🌹 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

“She’s been great for Scott,” a source told PEOPLE in November of Richie. “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

Added the source, “His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy.”